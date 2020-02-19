Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $121.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.74 million and the highest is $122.72 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $481.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $482.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $508.04 million, with estimates ranging from $489.32 million to $522.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

USPH opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $46,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

