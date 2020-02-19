Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from growth across the Americas, the EMEA and the APJ regions. Moreover, strong demand across all verticals, particularly government, healthcare, IT services, media and pharmaceuticals, boosted revenues. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies was a key growth driver. The company does not have any long-term debt in its balance sheet, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, the company’s top line is likely to be negatively impacted in the near term due to an unfavorable mix of perpetual and SaaS business. Seasonal sluggishness during the first half of the year is expected to be an overhang.”

2/13/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/13/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Cyberark Software is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from increased demand for privileged access security. Moreover, strong demand across energy and pharmaceutical verticals drives revenues. Growing traction of Endpoint Privilege Manager within customers of all sizes and across industries is a tailwind. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is an upside. The company is gaining from robust revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on marketing programs are an overhang on margins. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM in the access and identity management market is a major headwind.”

12/21/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $119.96. 404,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,879. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $94.30 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

