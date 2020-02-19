Analysts Set $90.00 Target Price for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Southside Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on PIPR. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

PIPR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,635. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

