Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Exponent (EXPO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO):

2/13/2020 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

2/7/2020 – Exponent had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Exponent had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $502,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,058,709.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,119 shares of company stock worth $2,751,866. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

