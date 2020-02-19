Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Invacare (IVC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invacare (NYSE: IVC):

2/15/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/10/2020 – Invacare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/15/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

