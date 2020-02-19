Analyzing Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) and Montage Resources (OTCMKTS:MR)

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Montage Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.65 $54.61 million N/A N/A Montage Resources $515.15 million 0.27 $18.83 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montage Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Montage Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Montage Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.70%. Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.81%. Given Montage Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Montage Resources 8.58% 9.65% 4.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Montage Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

