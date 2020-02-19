Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $35,148.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor's official website is theanchor.io.

The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

