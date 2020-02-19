ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a one year low of $172.96 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

