Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies Sells 2,354 Shares

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.43. 1,419,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,496. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Cfra raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AON by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

