Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $235.27 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.