Apache (APA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE APA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Apache alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.