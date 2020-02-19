Apollon Hits Market Capitalization of $4,523.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Apollon has a market cap of $4,523.00 and $9.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 39% lower against the dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

