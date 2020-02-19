Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $886,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after buying an additional 431,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Appian by 2,806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

