APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0077

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. APR Coin has a market cap of $87,579.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. In the last week, APR Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019896 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00171871 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,327,367 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

