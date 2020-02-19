Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $0.83

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Aragon has a market cap of $26.68 million and $44,999.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008163 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,223,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitfinex, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

