Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin Sells 6,990 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.