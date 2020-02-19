Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 327,814 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Arconic worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arconic by 317.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 386,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 360,441 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Arconic by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 299,362 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arconic by 30.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,661 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARNC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 252,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,081. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.