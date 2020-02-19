Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.97 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Ark has a market cap of $33.21 million and $1.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045285 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 393.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,563,238 coins and its circulating supply is 118,248,976 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptomate and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

