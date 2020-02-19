Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 116,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,115. The stock has a market cap of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.