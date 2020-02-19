Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

