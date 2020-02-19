Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $86.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Arqma has a market cap of $21,408.00 and $86.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,588.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.02734343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.16 or 0.04011440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00743953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00816813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00093061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00654469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,702,719 coins and its circulating supply is 3,658,175 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

