Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AINC stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Get Ashford alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AINC shares. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on Ashford and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.