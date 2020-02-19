Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AINC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Ashford has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

