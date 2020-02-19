AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMK stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.