Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Assurant worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

