Atheios Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $8,895.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

