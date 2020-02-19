ATLANT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,963.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $2,963.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

