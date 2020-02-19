ATN (ATN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $894.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC. ATN has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $894.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

