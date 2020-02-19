Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $0.24

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $8,673.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,142,741 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.