AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

