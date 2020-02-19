AtriCure’s (ATRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,763 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.