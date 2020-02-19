AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

