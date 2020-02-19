Aurora Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.90 or 0.06718483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00072130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005159 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

