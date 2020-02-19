AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 692,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

