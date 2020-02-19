Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) versus Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Critical Contrast

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avid Bioservices and Sierra Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 4 1 3.20 Sierra Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Sierra Oncology has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 92.28%. Given Avid Bioservices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than Sierra Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Sierra Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices -6.83% -8.78% -4.97% Sierra Oncology N/A -71.69% -60.87%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Sierra Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $53.60 million 7.64 -$4.22 million ($0.17) -42.76 Sierra Oncology N/A N/A -$53.33 million ($30.00) -0.52

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Oncology. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Sierra Oncology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control. The company is also advancing SRA737, which is being investigated in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials primarily focused on patients with ovarian cancer; and SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7 kinase. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

