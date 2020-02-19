Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Avis Budget Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.75 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

