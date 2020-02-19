Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVA opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.36. Avista has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 73.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

