Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Avista worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. 3,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 73.46%.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

