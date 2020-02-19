Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

