Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Insider Sells $1,250,496.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAXN stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $88.90. 549,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,131. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $90.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

