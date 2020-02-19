Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have commented on BCSF. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

