Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.57 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Bittrex, DDEX and CPDAX. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $401.76 million and approximately $81.57 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,847,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CPDAX, Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, BitBay, GOPAX, IDCM, WazirX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, AirSwap, Liqui, Gate.io, Upbit, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, ABCC, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Binance, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

