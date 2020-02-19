Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells $145,400.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 472,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 193,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

