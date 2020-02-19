Benchmark Begins Coverage on Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE CEIX opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

