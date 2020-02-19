Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.