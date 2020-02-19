BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.30

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

BHP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

