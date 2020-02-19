BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.30

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

BHP Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

NYSE:BBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,052. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

