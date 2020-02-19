Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Bigbom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $322,865.00 and approximately $207,191.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.