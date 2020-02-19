BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of BLFS opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,557.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,343. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

