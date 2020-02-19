Bitball Treasure Price Hits $16.86 on Major Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $16.86 or 0.00175612 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $13.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 82.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019156 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

